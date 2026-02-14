Azerbaijan to present plans for development of space industry in Uzbekistan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    On April 1, as part of the Space Technology Conference (STC 2026) in Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Azerbaijan will hold a special space briefing dedicated to plans for the development of the national space industry, Report informs referring to the forum organizers.

    The briefing will be led by Dunay Bedirkhanov, acting chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Space Agency "Azercosmos" under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    The conference will begin on March 30 and last three days.

    STC 2025 was held in Azerbaijan. During the event, Azercosmos and STARS International University (Uzbekistan) signed a memorandum of understanding.

    The document envisages the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in education, scientific research, and space industry development.

    The memorandum also covers the exchange of knowledge and experience in space, as well as promoting economic, industrial, scientific, and technological cooperation, including in the field of ICT.

