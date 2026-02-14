Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Rubio: US caring about Europe's fate from national security perspective

    Other countries
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 12:47
    Rubio: US caring about Europe's fate from national security perspective

    The US wants to see a strong Europe, as it links the situation on the continent to its national security, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

    He noted that disagreements between the US and the EU sometimes arise, but the reasons are rooted in Washington's deep concern for Europe's fate.

    "We are part of one civilization, Western civilization. We are bound to one another by the deepest bonds that nations could share, forged by centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry, and the sacrifices our forefathers made together for the common civilization to which we have fallen heir. And so this is why we Americans may sometimes come off as a little direct and urgent in our council. This is why President Trump demands seriousness and reciprocity from our friends here in Europe. The reason why, my friends, is because we care deeply. We care deeply about your future and ours," he added. "We are connected spiritually, and we are connected culturally. We want Europe to be strong. We believe that Europe must survive because the two great wars of the last century serve for us, as history's constant reminder that ultimately our destiny is and will always be intertwined with yours. Because we know that the fate of Europe will never be irrelevant to our own national security."

