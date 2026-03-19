British defence contractor BAE Systems ​will sell its remaining stake in ‌Kazakhstan's Air Astana, the Kazakh company said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

BAE owns about 6.9% stake, worth about $31 million ​based on the placing price of $5.10 ​per global depositary receipt, in the carrier. ⁠In December 2025, it had disposed of ​a 10.1% stake.

"We recognise that Air Astana ​was no longer a core holding in the context of their (BAE Systems') wider operations and we look ​forward to welcoming new shareholders to the ​group at this exciting point in our development," Air ‌Astana ⁠said in a statement.

It did not disclose when the stake will be sold. BAE, focused on fighter jets and submarines, invested ​under $10 million ​in 2001 ⁠to back Air Astana's launch, at a time when it ​was pursuing a radar systems deal ​in ⁠Kazakhstan.

On Wednesday, a bookrunner said a subsidiary of BAE would sell 6.1 million global depository ⁠receipts ​in Air Astana as ​part of a secondary offering.