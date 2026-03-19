Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing global agenda - from climate challenges to the transformation of international transport and economic ties - Azerbaijan is gradually entering a new phase of engagement with international institutions. The signing of the UN Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030 was not simply a formal renewal of partnership, but a signal of a shift in emphasis: from a classic development agenda to a more comprehensive model combining economic transformation, climate resilience, and strengthening the country's role as a regional hub.

In an interview with Igor Garafulic, the UN resident coordinator a.i. in Azerbaijan, the following issues are discussed: how the logic of cooperation is changing, what lessons have been learned from the previous cycle, why the UN is becoming more focused in its presence, and which areas - from transport corridors to the green economy - will become key in the next five years.

Report presents the interview:

- In your view, can the new UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030 be considered a reboot of the strategic dialogue? What key lessons from the previous cycle (2021-2025) were taken into account in drafting the new document?

- The new UN-Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2026-2030) that was signed on 24 October 2025 by the Minister of Economy and the UN Resident Coordinator signals a new phase of Government-UN partnership and cooperation. It builds on 33 years of strong partnership, and - acknowledging the country's context as an Upper Middle-Income Country and changing national priorities and needs - the Cooperation Framework is much more prioritized and strategically focused.

- How does the new program fundamentally differ from the previous one? Can we speak of a shift in focus from the social agenda toward economic transformation and sustainable growth?

- The development of the new Cooperation Framework builds on extensive and continuous multi-stakeholder consultations, and it was informed by a rigorous analysis, to ensure that the UN support is responsive and results in impact.

The UN Country Team now has a much lighter footprint in-country, combined with targeted, demand-driven support from UN entities at the regional and HQ levels. Of the 12 signatories of the Cooperation Framework, 7 are physically present in Azerbaijan, while 5 are supported from their respective regional offices and/or headquarters.

This configuration is based on guidance from the Government that the UN should be much more flexible, agile and responsive. While there are currently 12 UN entities that are signatories to the new Cooperation Framework, there is also an understanding that - as and when needed - the Government may ask specific support from other UN entities.

Under the new Cooperation Framework, the UN will continue to support Azerbaijan as a champion of multilateralism and international cooperation, with particular focus on the country's important role in climate diplomacy. Indeed, for COP29, the UN was honored to provide coordinated, system-wide support to the COP29 Presidency, and the UN looks forward to continuing such support in 2026 for WUF13, as well as the World Environment Day and the Climate Week.

The new Cooperation Framework also acknowledges mine action as a prerequisite for sustainable development in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's adoption of a National SDG 18 on Mine Action. As has done in the past, the UN stands ready to continue to support Azerbaijan's efforts, including those related to global advocacy, knowledge-sharing, partnerships and international cooperation for mine action.

Programmatically, the new Cooperation Framework takes an integrated approach, linking economic, social and environmental agendas much closer. With fewer and higher-impact outcomes and outputs, the UN support will focus on areas where the UN can really add value. In terms of delivery, the UN will be working more jointly, by pooling our technical expertise and resources together through multi-year joint programmes.

- To what extent are Azerbaijan's national priorities integrated into the new program, including the long-term socio-economic development strategy and climate commitments?

- As a matter of fact, the new Cooperation Framework development process started nearly two years ago, with external/independent evaluation of the last Cooperation Framework (2021-2025). The evaluation examined whether the Cooperation Framework achieved what it set out to do to contribute to the national development priorities; identified the lessons learned; and offered recommendations on what could be strengthened. The findings and recommendations of the evaluation informed the development of the new Cooperation Framework.

The UN also undertook a comprehensive analysis - Common Country Analysis - that looked into the country situation, the positive progress the country had made towards the national development priorities and the SDGs, and some of the remaining key development challenges. The Common Country Analysis included analysis of SDG interlinkages, Leave No One Behind (LNOB) analysis, as well as a sub-regional analysis conducted jointly with the UN teams in other SPECA countries on trade and energy. All analysis was conducted using official Government data/sources, and it incorporated all comments and feedback received from the Government.

The first consultation with the Government and other stakeholders was organized on January 31, 2025, where strategic priority areas were discussed. This was followed by a second consultation with the Government on June 5, 2025, with participation of representatives from 12 Government entities, when the two strategic priority areas of cooperation and the corresponding Outcome and Output statements were endorsed.

- The program emphasizes inclusive growth and climate resilience. In your opinion, which specific sectors of the economy will become the main beneficiaries of UN support: agriculture, SMEs, the digital economy, or green energy?

- The first strategic priority area focuses on inclusive socio‑economic growth. The UN will jointly support the Government to ensure that all people in Azerbaijan benefit from equitable, high‑quality services and an innovative, inclusive economy.

This includes developing evidence‑based policies and stronger implementation capacities for urban and rural development, including the promotion of inclusive urban development policies that support balanced rural-urban growth, supporting MSME development, decent work, and innovation, as well as supporting the development of transport corridors to improve trade and transport connectivity, strengthening Azerbaijan's role as a regional trade and transport hub, enhancing national capacities to deliver data‑driven, people‑centered public and social services, including through digital solutions.

The second strategic priority area focuses on green growth and climate resilience. The UN will jointly support Azerbaijan in transitioning to greener, more resilient development pathways.

This includes strengthening policies and systems for climate‑ and environmental‑risk preparedness, building capacities at all levels to support just transition, equitable access to and sustainable use and management of natural resources, climate resilient ecosystems, and circular economy initiatives, supporting individuals and communities to gain the knowledge and skills needed for environmental stewardship and climate action.

It should be noted that these strategic priority areas directly speak to the national priorities under the vision, Azerbaijan 2030. Beyond alignment at the level of vision, the Cooperation Framework reflects a more explicit shift toward economic transformation and sustainable growth, while maintaining a strong people-centered approach.

- What role will the private sector play in implementing the new five-year program? Are new partnership mechanisms with businesses and international financial institutions being planned?

- In terms of partnership, new Cooperation Framework foresees partnership with all stakeholders, including the civil society, academia, young people, private sector, media, and development partners. In particular, we envisage a stronger and more systematic engagement of the private sector and international financial institutions (IFIs). The UN will continue to support the Government to convene and facilitate multi-stakeholder policy dialogues, capacity development efforts that crowd in private investment, while also working alongside IFIs to ensure that large-scale financing contributes to inclusive, green, and climate-resilient outcomes.

The Government and the UN Country Team is currently finalizing the joint workplan for 2026. We had a fruitful technical-level meeting last week, co-organized with the Ministry of Economy, where we discussed specific activities for this year. We are expecting the joint workplan to be reviewed and endorsed by the high-level Joint Steering Committee in early April.

- Your mandate as Resident Coordinator ad interim will continue until July 2026. What priorities are you setting for yourself during this period?

- The key priorities for my tenure are to: have a solid start of the implementation of the new Cooperation Framework; support the Government and UN-Habitat for a successful WUF13; and to continue to strengthen partnerships with the Government and all stakeholders, including the civil society, academia, young people, private sector, development partners, and, of course, the media.

- In May, Azerbaijan will host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF). Have you had the chance to familiarize yourself with the progress of preparations for this event? Could you share at what level the UN will be represented at this forum?

- We are very happy because the organization of WUF is very professional. I personally visited the stadium and seen how it's going to be. I have seen that they covered everything from covering communications, the content, and security.

Every aspect of the conference has been very well thought out by the Azerbaijani government, by SCUPA (The State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture), by the operating company, and we look forward to having this, indeed, very important conference.

From our side, the United Nations will be represented at the highest level. The Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Anacláudia Rossbach, will participate, alongside several Assistant Secretaries-General who will contribute to various panels and partner-led events.

We are also pleased to confirm the participation of Mr. Jean Todt, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, who will join the panel discussions.

We greatly appreciate the invitation and are pleased to engage at such a high level in this important event.

- As far as you know, Azerbaijan is providing support to citizens of other countries and employees of international organizations in the evacuation process from the Islamic Republic of Iran. How does the UN assess these efforts?

- We maintain strong and effective communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Administration. We are deeply grateful for their support in facilitating the evacuation of several UN colleagues and their family members from Tehran on March 6. In total, 15 members of our United Nations family were safely evacuated.

Following my engagement with both the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the necessary entry permits were processed promptly, and all required support was provided at the border to ensure a smooth and safe arrival.

I had the opportunity to meet with the evacuated colleagues, and I am pleased to confirm that they are in good health. At the same time, a number of UN personnel remain in Tehran, continuing to carry out critical, life-saving functions. The UN Resident Coordinator in Iran remains on the ground and will continue efforts to support those in need.