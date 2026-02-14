Rubio: US going to continue to test Russia's seriousness in ending Ukraine war
- 14 February, 2026
- 13:27
The US is questioning Russia's commitment to ending the war with Ukraine and whether it is possible to find terms acceptable to both sides, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.
He says that the issues surrounding the end of the war in Ukraine have been narrowed down to the "hardest questions to answer," according to the BBC.
But he adds that it is unclear if the Russians are serious about ending the war.
He says that the US is going to continue to test it.
