    Wang Yi: Attempts to separate Taiwan from China may provoke serious conflict with US

    • 14 February, 2026
    • 13:55
    Wang Yi: Attempts to separate Taiwan from China may provoke serious conflict with US

    The prospects for bilateral relations between China and the US present two possible scenarios, one of which may provoke a serious conflict between the countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

    China wants to be guided by "mutual respect, peaceful existence and willing cooperation," he noted, according to The Guardian.

    He says "whether we can achieve that goal ultimately depends on the US," but he is encouraged that Trump "has shown respect" for Xi and China in recent comments.

    He says "some people" are trying to keep China down and "smear it," but he hopes for a better outcome.

    He paints two alternative scenarios: of a "reasonably" aligned cooperation with the two countries expanding their interests, which he says would be "the best outcome for both countries and the world," or that of aggressing "decoupling from China" in "a purely emotional, kneejerk way."

    He also mentions Taiwan as a contentious issue.

    The foreign minister emphasized that China is prepared to take any risks and is confident in the long-term prospects of relations with the US.

    Van İ: Tayvanı Çindən ayırmaq cəhdləri ABŞ ilə ciddi münaqişəyə səbəb ola bilər
    Ван И: Попытки отделить Тайвань от Китая могут спровоцировать серьезный конфликт с США

