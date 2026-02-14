Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Wang Yi: Problems in int'l system not related to UN, but to actions of individual countries

    Other countries
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 13:57
    Wang Yi: Problems in int'l system not related to UN, but to actions of individual countries

    Problems in the international system are caused by the actions of individual countries, not the UN itself, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

    He warns of "growing turbulence" over the last year, as "humanity has come to a new crossroad."

    He talks about the need to reform international organisations, and the UN in particular, but stresses the need for it to still work, according to The Guardian.

    He says it is "not perfect in its current form, but it remains the most univeral and authoritative" organisation of this sort.

    He says the main problem is not with the UN itself, but with "certain countries seeking to magnify differences and disagreements" and "stoking block confrontation and even revive the cold war mentality."

    He doesn"t name them.

    He says it"s obvious that countries are different, but "there is no reason why countries cannot respect each other and contribute to each other"s success."

    He says "multilateralism should be always upheld," as "power monopolisation by a few countries is simply unpopular."

    "We live in a multipolar world, and need to practice true multilateralism," he says.

    Wang Yi United Nations Munich security conference
    Van İ: Beynəlxalq sistemdəki problemlər BMT-dən yox, ayrı-ayrı ölkələrin hərəkətlərindən qaynaqlanır
    Ван И: Проблемы в международной системе связаны не с ООН, а с действиями отдельных стран

    Latest News

    13:57

    Wang Yi: Problems in int'l system not related to UN, but to actions of individual countries

    Other countries
    13:55

    Wang Yi: Attempts to separate Taiwan from China may provoke serious conflict with US

    Other countries
    13:44

    US secretary of state: Disagreements with China should be resolved peacefully

    Other countries
    13:27

    Rubio: US going to continue to test Russia's seriousness in ending Ukraine war

    Other countries
    13:11

    Marco Rubio: US, Europe made many mistakes together in past

    Other
    12:58

    Rubio: UN has tremendous potential to be tool for good in world

    Other countries
    12:47

    Rubio: US caring about Europe's fate from national security perspective

    Other countries
    12:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins event marking International Mother Language Day in Morocco

    Foreign policy
    12:10

    S&P: Azerbaijan's banks exhibit lower private sector debt compared to peers in region

    Finance
    All News Feed