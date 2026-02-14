Wang Yi: Problems in int'l system not related to UN, but to actions of individual countries

Problems in the international system are caused by the actions of individual countries, not the UN itself, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

He warns of "growing turbulence" over the last year, as "humanity has come to a new crossroad."

He talks about the need to reform international organisations, and the UN in particular, but stresses the need for it to still work, according to The Guardian.

He says it is "not perfect in its current form, but it remains the most univeral and authoritative" organisation of this sort.

He says the main problem is not with the UN itself, but with "certain countries seeking to magnify differences and disagreements" and "stoking block confrontation and even revive the cold war mentality."

He doesn"t name them.

He says it"s obvious that countries are different, but "there is no reason why countries cannot respect each other and contribute to each other"s success."

He says "multilateralism should be always upheld," as "power monopolisation by a few countries is simply unpopular."

"We live in a multipolar world, and need to practice true multilateralism," he says.