Nakhchivan State University, Turkiye's Marmara University sign cooperation agreement

Nakhchivan State University (NSU) and Turkiye's Marmara University have signed a cooperation agreement, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The agreement aims to increase mutual interest in educational and scientific research activities of both higher education institutions, expand cooperation in the development of joint scientific projects and initiatives, as well as implement the exchange of academic, student, and administrative staff.

According to the document, the Nakhchivan State University will organize joint conferences and conduct joint scientific research with various research centers, including the Institute of Turkic Studies of Marmara University. The agreement also envisions enhanced teaching and research activities in the field of social sciences within the cooperation with NSU.

Founded in 1883, Marmara University is one of Turkiye's oldest and most prestigious higher education institutions. The university has a strong academic foundation, particularly in medicine, engineering, law, economics, international relations, and pedagogical sciences. With its extensive research infrastructure, international cooperation network, and diverse teaching opportunities, Marmara University is considered one of the leading higher education centers in the region.

One of the important directions of cooperation is the invitation of foreign professors in the fields of medicine, engineering, and economics to Nakhchivan State University. Furthermore, students of NSU's Faculty of Medicine will have the opportunity to undertake internships at Marmara University, while professors from Marmara University will provide scientific supervision for NSU's master's and doctoral students. This cooperation will make a significant contribution to strengthening the research potential of both institutions, expanding the exchange of experience, and deepening international academic integration.