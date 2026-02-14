Zelenskyy: Not single power plant left in Ukraine undamaged by Russia

There isn't a single power plant left in Ukraine that hasn't been damaged by Russian strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

"For four long years, Russia has used many ballistic missiles and carried out combined attacks. Most of the strikes target our power plants and other critical infrastructure. And there is not a single power plant left in Ukraine that has not been damaged by Russian attacks. Not one," he said.