Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurs Confederation signs MoU with Muslim Trade Forum

Within the framework of international events held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the UK-based Muslim Trade Forum signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand cooperation, Report informs, citing the ASK.

The document was signed by ASK President Mammad Musayev and Chairman of the Muslim Trade Forum Iqbal Sacranie. Following the signing, the parties held a meeting to exchange views on future cooperation prospects.

During the meeting, ASK President Mammad Musayev emphasized that the agreement will allow collaboration between the two organizations to continue in a more planned and systematic manner. He noted that preparations are underway for ASK's planned visit to the UK this year, with particular importance attached to the London Halal Forum.

Musayev also highlighted Azerbaijan's membership in the B6 and C8 cooperation formats, stressing that these platforms further expand the geography of partnerships. He underlined that the dynamic development of forums in the halal economy and trade sector creates a foundation for more successful cooperation outcomes.

Iqbal Sacranie, in turn, pointed out the importance of establishing a unified information database to ensure effective cooperation, emphasizing a research-based and targeted approach. He proposed the creation of a joint working group in this direction.

The Muslim Trade Forum, established in the UK, is one of the leading platforms aimed at strengthening the economic empowerment of the local Muslim business community, fostering connections among entrepreneurs, and promoting international cooperation. This memorandum not only marks a new stage in relations between ASK and the Muslim Trade Forum but also opens significant opportunities for Azerbaijani businesses to access UK and wider international markets.