    Azerbaijan to join Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

    Milli Majlis
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 12:20
    Azerbaijan will accede to the Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs, Report informs.

    A draft law ratifying the Convention was discussed at today's meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

    This Convention was signed on March 25, 2015, in Santiago de Compostela.

    The purpose of the Convention is to prevent and combat human organ trafficking, protect the rights of victims, and strengthen national and international cooperation between the parties. The Convention applies to the trafficking of human organs for transplantation and other purposes, as well as to all forms of their illegal removal and implantation.

    According to the draft law, Azerbaijan declares that the provisions of the Convention will not apply to Armenia until the consequences of the conflict are fully resolved.

    Following discussions, the draft law was recommended for consideration by the plenary session of the parliament.

    Azerbaijan Parliament trafficking in human organs
    Azərbaycan Avropa Şurasının "İnsan orqanlarının alverinə qarşı Konvensiya"sına qoşulacaq
    Азербайджан присоединится к "Конвенции СЕ против торговли человеческими органами"

