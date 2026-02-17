Azerbaijan signs memorandum of understanding with Jordan Chamber of Commerce

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the 41st session of the General Assembly of the Islamic Trade and Development Chamber in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

According to Report, citing ASK, the document was signed by the Confederation"s President, Mammad Musayev, and the Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq.

The memorandum outlines the expansion of business relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan, the creation of new opportunities for entrepreneurial cooperation, and the strengthening of institutional ties between the private sectors.

Under the agreement, plans include organizing business missions, exploring opportunities for mutual investment, holding B2B meetings, and exchanging experience and information.