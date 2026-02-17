Azerbaijani products to be integrated into Japan's retail networks

A meeting was held between the "Azexport" portal, operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), and the Japanese business platform "Shinseikai," Report informs, referring to the CAERC.

The meeting was attended by Aykhan Gadashov, Head of the Azexport portal, and Hitoshi Usukura, representative of the Shinseikai organization.

The primary objective of the meeting was to expand the access of Azerbaijani products to the Japanese market, establish direct links between entrepreneurs of the two countries, and discuss the technical and legal procedures involved in the export process.

Hitoshi Usukura stated that the Shinseikai organization unites more than 5,000 members who play a significant role in Japan's economic life. The organization's membership consists of entrepreneurs representing strategic sectors such as textiles, agriculture, industrial production, logistics, and others. The Japanese guest emphasized their keen interest in Azerbaijan's export potential and expressed their readiness to support the promotion of Azerbaijani products in Japan through the network he represents.

Aykhan Gadashov, Head of the Azexport portal, delivered a presentation on the portal's activities, the support mechanisms provided to local entrepreneurs, and its integration with global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Alibaba.

During the presentation, Azexport's digital showroom drew particular interest from the Japanese side. Hitoshi Usukura noted that this innovative solution, which allows for the visual and detailed display of products regardless of distance, could serve as a unique tool for Japanese buyers to obtain comprehensive information about Azerbaijani products.

The parties exchanged views on technical standards, certification requirements, and legal procedures encountered during export. They emphasized the importance of joint cooperation to educate entrepreneurs and overcome logistical barriers in this direction.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to take concrete steps toward establishing B2B relations between Shinseikai members and Azerbaijani exporters, as well as integrating Azerbaijani products into Japanese retail networks.