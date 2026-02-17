Belarusian ambassador meets with rector of Karabakh University in Khankandi
Foreign policy
- 17 February, 2026
- 12:47
Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich, visited Khankandi, where he met with the Rector of Karabakh University, Shahin Bayramov, to discuss cooperation with Belarusian higher education institutions, according to Report.
"During his visit to Khankandi, Belarusian Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich visited Karabakh University and met with Rector Shahin Bayramov. The discussions focused on establishing cooperation between the university and Belarusian universities," the embassy said in a post on X.
Latest News
14:05
Baku, Rome aim to strengthen partnership in youth, sportsSports
14:00
Five young people die in Spain apartment block fireOther countries
13:51
Second round of US-Iran talks starts in GenevaRegion
13:30
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov embarks on US visitRegion
13:15
Gas prices in Europe fall 2.8%Energy
13:13
Azerbaijan holds talks with leadership of Syrian state energy enterpriseForeign policy
13:00
Photo
Baku hosts NATO training courseMilitary
12:51
Russia attacks Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa regions, with one fatality and over 10 injuriesOther countries
12:47