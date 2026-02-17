Belarusian ambassador meets with rector of Karabakh University in Khankandi

Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich, visited Khankandi, where he met with the Rector of Karabakh University, Shahin Bayramov, to discuss cooperation with Belarusian higher education institutions, according to Report.

