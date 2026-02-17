Belarusian ambassador meets with rector of Karabakh University in Khankandi

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Foreign policy
    17 February, 2026
    • 12:47
    Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich, visited Khankandi, where he met with the Rector of Karabakh University, Shahin Bayramov, to discuss cooperation with Belarusian higher education institutions, according to Report.

    "During his visit to Khankandi, Belarusian Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich visited Karabakh University and met with Rector Shahin Bayramov. The discussions focused on establishing cooperation between the university and Belarusian universities," the embassy said in a post on X.

    Belarus səfiri Xankəndidə Qarabağ Universitetinin rektoru ilə görüşüb
    Посол Беларуси встретился в Ханкенди с ректором Карабахского университета

