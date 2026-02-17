Ansys says production of aerospace components may be accelerated by up to one year

By implementing AI tools, it's possible to reduce the production time of aerospace components to 12 months, Pavel Bruk, Senior Product Sales Manager for MBSE and Digital Safety products at Ansys in the MEA region, said at the "Ansys: Digital Design and Innovative Solutions in Azerbaijan" conference, Report informs.

"If we talk about the traditional development process, for example, in the aerospace industry, it takes about 50 months to create a single component. We're not talking about an entire aircraft, but rather at the component or subsystem level. In the traditional process, this used to take 50 months. With automated development processes, this timeframe is cut almost in half, to 24 months. And by implementing AI into the development process, we can cut this timeframe in half again, to 12 months," Bruk stated.

According to him, the implementation of AI helps overcome the shortage of experts in specific fields, specific physics, and specialized areas.

"We're actively investing in artificial intelligence and working in three key areas: virtual assistants, AI complements to Ansys products for various applications, and development performance forecasting. Twin AI, used for forecasting in digital twins, may be of interest to the Azerbaijani market," the manager added.