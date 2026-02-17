Azerbaijan observes 5-fold growth in wheat imports from Kazakhstan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    17 February, 2026
    17:35
    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported just over 1.267 million tons of wheat worth $275.6 million, representing a year-on-year decline of 1.9% in volume and 1.4% in value, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Last year, Azerbaijan purchased wheat from:

    - Kazakhstan: 662,269 tons (+5.3 times) worth $142.6 million (+5 times);

    - Russia: 604,944 tons (-48%) worth $132.8 million (-47%);

    - Austria: 15 tons (-6%) worth $155,700 (+3 times);

    - Turkey: 93.6 tons (-90%) worth $73,800(-91%).

    Meanwhile, in 2024, 90.2% of 1.292 million tons of wheat imported to Azerbaijan came from Russia.

    Azərbaycan ötən il Qazaxıstandan buğda tədarükünü 5 dəfədən çox artırıb

