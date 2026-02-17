Azerbaijan, UAE reach agreement on agricultural cooperation

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reached a preliminary agreement to expand cooperation in the agricultural sector by creating a joint working group and a Memorandum of Understanding on agriculture, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry.

These discussions took place during a meeting with the UAE delegation led by Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov stated that there is great potential for developing cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the discussions allow for exploring prospects of agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE and creating new partnerships.

It was emphasized that it is important to regularly exchange information on export‑oriented products and to explore opportunities for mutual participation in international exhibitions held in both countries. Mammadov stressed the need to establish a legal framework to expand cooperation in specific areas.

The UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment expressed her country's interest in expanding agricultural cooperation with Azerbaijan. She highlighted the importance of building international partnerships to create a more reliable global food supply chain and positively assessed the meetings held in Baku in this regard.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on increasing trade turnover of agricultural products between Azerbaijan and the UAE, investment opportunities in livestock and other agricultural sectors, the application of new technologies in agriculture, and other related topics.

Fatima Baghirova