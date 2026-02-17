Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Finance
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 16:29
    Azerbaijan, UK mull development of carbon markets

    The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) and the London Stock Exchange have discussed the development of carbon markets, Report informs referring to the BSE.

    These discussions took place during a business trip by the BSE delegation to London.

    During the visit, BSE representatives, together with representatives of the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, participated in a meeting at the London Stock Exchange, where they discussed international experience in sustainable financial instruments, carbon certificates, and green bonds, as well as opportunities for developing market infrastructure.

    The parties exchanged views on existing approaches to the application of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in global financial markets, the promotion of green financing mechanisms, and the development of carbon markets. The discussion also focused on the prospects for developing sustainable financial instruments in the Azerbaijani capital market and potential areas of cooperation.

    Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya karbon bazarlarının formalaşdırılmasını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Великобритания обсудили формирование углеродных рынков

