80 tons of cargo delivered from France to Uzbekistan via Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 16:15
    A total of 80 tons of special cable for the construction of a cableway has been transported from France to Uzbekistan through the Middle Corridor, Alexandra Ogneva, Project manager in Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia (EECCA) at Rhenus Logistics, wrote on social media, Report informs.

    "Our colleagues in Central Asia recently organized the delivery of 80 tons of special cable for the construction of a cableway - a project where delivery time and precision are just as important as load capacity. The cargo departed from the Sete port on the Mediterranean coast of France, passed through Istanbul, then transited via Alat (Azerbaijan) and Turkmenbashi along the Middle Corridor, crossed Turkmenistan's desert regions, and finally reached Tashkent," Ogneva noted.

    She emphasized that such projects demonstrate how the Middle Corridor is gradually becoming a reliable logistics backbone for the entire region.

    Orta Dəhliz vasitəsilə Fransadan Özbəkistana böyük həcmdə yük çatdırılıb
    По Среднему коридору доставлен крупный груз из Франции в Узбекистан

