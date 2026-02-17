Azerbaijan, UAE sign MoU on food safety cooperation

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of animal health and food safety.

According to Report, the document was signed between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest related to food safety and animal health. This includes supporting efforts to prevent and limit the spread of infectious animal diseases, protecting animal and public health, and exchanging sample templates of health and veterinary certificates.