Armen Grigoryan, Kazakh envoy discuss economic prospects of TRIPP project

Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan, during a meeting with Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Yerevan Bolat Imanbayev, discussed the process of normalizing Armenia‑Azerbaijan relations, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

The two sides also addressed the issue of opening regional communications, as well as the economic opportunities that would arise from the implementation of the Transport Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

Imanbayev praised the positive dynamics in Armenia‑Azerbaijan relations and welcomed reciprocal visits by representatives of civil society.

In addition, Grigoryan and Imanbayev touched upon the agenda of Armenia‑Kazakhstan bilateral relations, highlighting new opportunities and directions for expanding and deepening cooperation.