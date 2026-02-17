Ukraine, Russia, and US begin negotiations in Geneva
- 17 February, 2026
- 17:18
A new round of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States has started in Geneva, Switzerland, Report informs via Russia media.
On the American side, the negotiations are attended by US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son‑in‑law Jared Kushner.
Meanwhile, CNN's Haley Britzky reported that the US delegation also includes Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), Alexus Grynkewich, and US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.
The previous round of trilateral negotiations took place on February 4–5 in Abu Dhabi. US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff described those talks as "constructive."
