Zelenskyy responds to question on US pressure: 'A little bit'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he feels 'a little bit' of pressure from US President Donald Trump regarding peace with Russia, Report informs.

The Ukrainian leader made the statement at the Munich Security Conference, responding to a question from the session moderator about Trump's recent statement.

"Trump said: Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelenskyy's gonna have to get moving, otherwise he's going to miss a great opportunity." Are you feeling the pressure? she asked.

Zelenskyy, who takes a brief pause before answering, replies by saying, "a little bit", a response that is met with stifled laughs in the crowd. But, the Ukrainian leader notes, he understands the president. On elections, Zelenskyy is then asked if he's prepared to announce a plan. To this, he says if the American side wants to push on this: "I'm ready to show that we are ready." Putting a point on that, he adds that if you give Ukraine two months of a ceasefire, "we will go to elections."

On the trilateral discussions that have been taking place in recent months, Zelenskyy points out that the Americans always seem to return to the topic of concessions. But too often, he notes, those concessions are discussed only in the context of Ukraine - "not Russia." Europe, he adds, is practically not present at the table, and that's a big mistake in his mind.