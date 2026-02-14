Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Iranian regine 'must be stopped immediately,' Zelenskyy says

    • 14 February, 2026
    • 16:02
    Iranian regine 'must be stopped immediately,' Zelenskyy says

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sharply criticized the Iranian authorities during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

    He says that Ukraine has no border with Iran or conflict with the Iranian regime, but points out that they continue to sell drones to Russia that kill Ukrainians.

    "The Iranian regime has already done and can still do more harm than many other regimes could do in the century. … When they have time, they only kill more. They must be stopped immediately," he says.

