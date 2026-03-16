Ilham Aliyev approves amendments on reimbursement of part of expenses for foreign film producers

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On Cinematography" aimed at attracting foreign producers to film production in the country.

According to Report, under the changes, part of the expenses incurred in producing foreign and joint films on the territory of Azerbaijan will be reimbursed.

The procedure and conditions for compensation will be determined by a body appointed by the relevant executive authority.

The new measures are expected to increase the number of international and joint film projects, accelerate the inflow of foreign financing and technologies into the film industry, and strengthen the promotion of Azerbaijan's cultural potential at the international level.