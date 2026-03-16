Ukraine's progress in implementing the Association Agreement with the European Union (EU) has reached 84%, according to a statement by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Report informs.

"According to the results of 2025, the overall progress in the implementation of the Agreement has increased from 81% in 2024 to 84% in 2025," the statement said.

Last year, the greatest progress in fulfilling the obligations envisaged by the Association Agreement was achieved in areas such as the financial sector, social policy and labor relations, customs issues, agriculture, and education. The least progress was made in areas such as combating fraud, transport, space and innovation, science and technology.