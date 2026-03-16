Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    EU to allocate over €450M in humanitarian aid to several Middle East countries

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 15:56
    EU to allocate over €450M in humanitarian aid to several Middle East countries

    The European Union announced the allocation of €458 million in humanitarian aid to several Middle East countries, Report informs.

    "We are delivering €458 million in humanitarian aid to support people in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt. We remain committed to upholding international humanitarian law and working with our partners so that no one is left behind," the European Commission said on X.

    European Union Middle East
    Aİ Yaxın Şərq ölkələrinə 450 milyon avrodan çox məbləğdə humanitar yardım ayıracaq
    ЕС выделит гумпомощь странам Ближнего Востока на сумму свыше 450 млн евро

    Latest News

    16:45

    Ilyas Demirci: WUF13 in Baku proves Azerbaijan's global urban planning experience

    Foreign policy
    16:43

    UAE air defenses shoot down 6 Iranian missiles, 21 drones

    Other countries
    16:30

    Defendants accused of raising Soviet flag in Baku plead not guilty

    Incident
    16:23

    Azerbaijan suspends egg exports

    AIC
    16:16

    Ilham Aliyev approves amendments on reimbursement of part of expenses for foreign film producers

    Cultural policy
    16:02

    Ukraine's implementation of its EU integration plan reaches 84% in 2025

    Other countries
    16:02
    Photo

    Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in Khojavand

    Domestic policy
    15:56

    EU to allocate over €450M in humanitarian aid to several Middle East countries

    Other countries
    15:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed