EU to allocate over €450M in humanitarian aid to several Middle East countries
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 15:56
The European Union announced the allocation of €458 million in humanitarian aid to several Middle East countries, Report informs.
"We are delivering €458 million in humanitarian aid to support people in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt. We remain committed to upholding international humanitarian law and working with our partners so that no one is left behind," the European Commission said on X.
Latest News
16:45
Ilyas Demirci: WUF13 in Baku proves Azerbaijan's global urban planning experienceForeign policy
16:43
UAE air defenses shoot down 6 Iranian missiles, 21 dronesOther countries
16:30
Defendants accused of raising Soviet flag in Baku plead not guiltyIncident
16:23
Azerbaijan suspends egg exportsAIC
16:16
Ilham Aliyev approves amendments on reimbursement of part of expenses for foreign film producersCultural policy
16:02
Ukraine's implementation of its EU integration plan reaches 84% in 2025Other countries
16:02
Photo
Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in KhojavandDomestic policy
15:56
EU to allocate over €450M in humanitarian aid to several Middle East countriesOther countries
15:51
Photo