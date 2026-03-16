Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan suspends egg exports

    AIC
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 16:23
    Azerbaijan suspends egg exports

    Azerbaijan has suspended egg exports since the beginning of this year, directing all production to meet domestic demand, Murvat Hasanli, chairman of the Azerbaijan Poultry Meat and Egg Producers and Exporters Association.

    Report quotes him as saying the suspension of exports is temporary, as new export contracts with the United States have already been signed, and egg supplies to that country are planned to begin in May.

    "The execution of contracts with the countries of the Persian Gulf, in turn, should begin in April. We hope that by that time the conflict in the Middle East will be resolved," Hasanli said.

    He added that the association is constantly working to find new markets and expand export geography. In particular, supplies of poultry products to China have already begun.

    At the same time, according to him, exports to the countries of Central Asia are complicated due to protectionist policies and state support for local poultry enterprises.

    Hasanli recalled that last year Azerbaijan exported more than 100 million eggs and earned about $11 million in revenue.

    egg export from Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan yumurta ixracını müvəqqəti dayandırıb
    Азербайджан приостановил экспорт яиц с начала года

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