Azerbaijan resumes garlic exports to Kazakhstan

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 242.7 tons of garlic worth $346,200, marking a year-on-year increase of 40% and 29%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan sold garlic to:

- Russia: 242.2 tons (+57%) worth $339,100 (+58%);

- Saudi Arabia: 0.3 tons (-85%) worth $6,900 (-82%);

- Kazakhstan: 0.15 tons worth $200.

After a break of 5 years and 10 months, Azerbaijan has resumed garlic supply to Kazakhstan.