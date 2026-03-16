Azerbaijan resumes garlic exports to Kazakhstan
AIC
- 16 March, 2026
- 18:09
In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 242.7 tons of garlic worth $346,200, marking a year-on-year increase of 40% and 29%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan sold garlic to:
- Russia: 242.2 tons (+57%) worth $339,100 (+58%);
- Saudi Arabia: 0.3 tons (-85%) worth $6,900 (-82%);
- Kazakhstan: 0.15 tons worth $200.
After a break of 5 years and 10 months, Azerbaijan has resumed garlic supply to Kazakhstan.
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