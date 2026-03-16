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    Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrives in Türkiye

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 18:27
    Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrives in Türkiye

    Anita Anand, Canada"s foreign minister, has arrived in Türkiye, where she plans to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations with officials.

    As Report informs, she announced this on X.

    Anand said she had just landed in Türkiye to strengthen Canadian-Turkish bilateral relations and to continue working with partners to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region.

    According to the Global Affairs Canada, during her visit to Ankara the minister is scheduled to meet with Türkiye"s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, and Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, as well as other senior government officials.

    The sides are expected to discuss strengthening partnership in the fields of security and the economy, developing people-to-people contacts, and the latest developments in the Middle East, including international efforts to reduce tensions and issues of regional security.

    international cooperation
    Kanada XİN başçısı Türkiyədə səfərdədir
    Глава МИД Канады Анита Ананд прибыла в Турцию с визитом

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