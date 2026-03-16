Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    EU sanctions Chinese and Iranian companies for cyber attacks

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 18:51
    EU sanctions Chinese and Iranian companies for cyber attacks

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions against ​two China-based and one Iranian ‌company for cyber attacks against EU member states, Report informs via Reuters.

    The EU listed China-based Integrity Technology ​Group and Anxun Information ​Technology, and Iranian company Emennet Pasargad.

    Integrity Technology is seen to have enabled hacks of over 65,000 devices across six member states, according to an EU statement.

    Anxun is seen to have provided hacking services aimed at critical infrastructure, according to the EU.

    Two co-founders of Anxun have also been individually listed by the EU for their involvement in cyber attacks.

    Emennet is seen to have compromised advertising billboards to spread disinformation during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    Sanctions include an asset freeze and a travel ban for the individuals.

    Sanctions against Iran
    Aİ kiberhücumlara görə İran və Çinə sanksiyalar tətbiq edib
    ЕС ввел санкции против Ирана и Китая из-за кибератак

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