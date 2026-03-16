Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Larijani asks for help from Islamic world against US and Israel

    Region
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 19:05
    Larijani asks for help from Islamic world against US and Israel

    Iran was subjected to US-Israeli aggression during negotiations, and this attack resulted in the death of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, and also killed number of civilians and military leaders.

    Report informs that this was included in the six-point appeal of Iran's National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani to Muslim countries.

    "However, the aggressors have faced the unwavering national and Islamic resistance of the Iranian people," he stated, adding that with rare exceptions and only within the framework of political positions, no Islamic country has stood by the Iranian people:

    "Despite this, the Iranian people, with their strong will, have managed to crush the aggressors, and the enemy has even reached a dead end and is unable to find a way out. Iran is advancing on the path of resistance in its confrontation with America and Israel."

    Larijani criticized countries hosting US bases and condemned those who supported Israel's attack on Iran. In the 5th point of the appeal, he highlighted that the future of the Islamic world is under threat. "If the Islamic world unites, the security, progress, and independence of all countries will be ensured," he stated.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Laricani ABŞ və İsrailə qarşı İslam dünyasından kömək istəyib
    Лариджани призвал мусульманские страны определиться с позицией в региональном конфликте

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