Bessent: US allows Iranian tankers to pass through Strait of Hormuz

The White House hopes that traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will be restored naturally, and that this process has already begun.

As Report informs, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated this in an interview with CNBC.

He stated that more and more oil tankers were passing through the strait. Bessent noted that Iranian vessels were leaving the area and added that the United States had facilitated this. He also said that some Indian ships were now departing from there and that it seemed Chinese vessels were doing the same.

According to him, Washington believed that Iran would naturally reopen its markets and that this was acceptable for the time being. He added that the United States wanted the world to be well supplied with oil.

According to him, tanker traffic through the strait will increase before the US Navy and allied forces begin escorting commercial vessels.