Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Bessent: US allows Iranian tankers to pass through Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 18:19
    Bessent: US allows Iranian tankers to pass through Strait of Hormuz

    The White House hopes that traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will be restored naturally, and that this process has already begun.

    As Report informs, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated this in an interview with CNBC.

    He stated that more and more oil tankers were passing through the strait. Bessent noted that Iranian vessels were leaving the area and added that the United States had facilitated this. He also said that some Indian ships were now departing from there and that it seemed Chinese vessels were doing the same.

    According to him, Washington believed that Iran would naturally reopen its markets and that this was acceptable for the time being. He added that the United States wanted the world to be well supplied with oil.

    According to him, tanker traffic through the strait will increase before the US Navy and allied forces begin escorting commercial vessels.

    oil transportation
    Bessent: ABŞ İran tankerlərinin Hörmüz boğazından keçməsinə icazə verir
    Бессент: США разрешают иранским танкерам проходить через Ормузский пролив

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