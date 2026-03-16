Türkiye has condemned Israel's ground operation launched against Lebanon, which has further deepened instability in the region.

Report informs, citing a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"The Netanyahu government's implementation of its mass punishment policy this time in Lebanon will lead to a new humanitarian catastrophe in the region," the statement said.

The Turkish MFA expressed solidarity with Beirut in the face of these attacks that violate Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.