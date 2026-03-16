Turkish MFA condemns Israel's attacks on Lebanon
Region
- 16 March, 2026
- 19:15
Türkiye has condemned Israel's ground operation launched against Lebanon, which has further deepened instability in the region.
Report informs, citing a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
"The Netanyahu government's implementation of its mass punishment policy this time in Lebanon will lead to a new humanitarian catastrophe in the region," the statement said.
The Turkish MFA expressed solidarity with Beirut in the face of these attacks that violate Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
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