Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Turkish MFA condemns Israel's attacks on Lebanon

    Region
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 19:15
    Turkish MFA condemns Israel's attacks on Lebanon

    Türkiye has condemned Israel's ground operation launched against Lebanon, which has further deepened instability in the region.

    Report informs, citing a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

    "The Netanyahu government's implementation of its mass punishment policy this time in Lebanon will lead to a new humanitarian catastrophe in the region," the statement said.

    The Turkish MFA expressed solidarity with Beirut in the face of these attacks that violate Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Middle East countries
    Türkiyə XİN İsrailin Livana hücumlarını pisləyib
    МИД Турции осудил израильские атаки на Ливан

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