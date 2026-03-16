Grigoryan: Armenia supports further strengthening of Baku-Yerevan peace
Foreign policy
- 16 March, 2026
- 19:27
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has voiced the steps aimed at further institutionalization of peace between Yerevan and Baku.
As Report informs with reference to Armenian media, Grigoryan announced this during a meeting with a European delegation.
According to Grigoryan, Eastern European countries support efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed the current situation in the region and in the security sphere.
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