Brad Cooper: 100 Iranian vessels sunk in Strait of Hormuz

Brad Cooper, an admiral and commander in the United States Navy, announced that more than 100 Iranian vessels had been sunk in the Strait of Hormuz.

As Report informs, he said this in a video address published on social media.

Cooper stated that more than 100 Iranian ships had been sent to the bottom of the sea and added that this was not the end. He expressed gratitude to 50,000 US service members who, according to him, had made this possible by destroying more than 90 military facilities on Kharg Island.

He also said that, to date, the United States Air Force, the United States Navy, and the United States Marine Corps had jointly carried out more than 6,000 combat sorties, demonstrating the capabilities of the US joint armed forces while maintaining air superiority over Iranian airspace.

Cooper further stressed that strikes carried out by the United States and its partners were aimed at depriving Iran of the ability to project power against Americans and neighboring countries.

He added that the operations were also intended to eliminate what he described as Iran"s long-standing threat to the free flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz.