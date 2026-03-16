Jonas Gahr Støre: Norway has no intention of sending warships to Strait of Hormuz

Norway has made it clear it does not intend to send warships to control the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs referring to NRK.

"Norway, as a shipping nation, is concerned about security in the Strait of Hormuz, but Norway's military capabilities are tied to ensuring security in the north," the publication quotes Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre as saying in response to US President Donald Trump's statement that NATO faces a "very bad" future if its allies do not help the US open the Strait of Hormuz.

"What he says is somewhat contradictory," Støre noted.

US President Donald Trump previously stated that the North Atlantic Alliance faces a "very bad future" if its member states refuse to support Washington in ensuring free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.