Baghaei: US, Israel may use truce with Iran to prepare for new war
Region
- 16 March, 2026
- 15:39
Iran will never agree to a ceasefire knowing it will be attacked again shortly, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said during a briefing, Report informs via Iranian media.
According to him, the US and Israel once again want to exploit a possible ceasefire with Iran to prepare for a new war.
Baghaei also noted that Iran is calling on European countries to refrain from getting involved in the war.
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