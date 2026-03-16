Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Baghaei: US, Israel may use truce with Iran to prepare for new war

    Region
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 15:39
    Baghaei: US, Israel may use truce with Iran to prepare for new war

    Iran will never agree to a ceasefire knowing it will be attacked again shortly, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said during a briefing, Report informs via Iranian media.

    According to him, the US and Israel once again want to exploit a possible ceasefire with Iran to prepare for a new war.

    Baghaei also noted that Iran is calling on European countries to refrain from getting involved in the war.

    Esmaeil Baghaei US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Bəqai: ABŞ və İsrail İranla yeni müharibə üçün mümkün atəşkəsdən istifadə edəcəklər
    Багаи: США и Израиль могут использовать перемирие с Ираном для подготовки к новой войне

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