Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    1,234 hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 15:35
    1,234 hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    In the liberated territories, 194 anti-tank mines, 129 anti-personnel mines, and 724 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were detected and neutralized from March 10 to 15, according to the weekly update of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) regarding humanitarian demining operations, Report informs.

    According to the data, 1,234 hectares of territory have been cleared of mines.

    The demining operations have been carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies in the territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili of Gazakh district, which were liberated from occupation.

    Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) demining operations
    Ötən həftə 1 234 hektar ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На освобожденных территориях за неделю обезврежено более 300 мин

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