Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Defendants accused of raising Soviet flag in Baku plead not guilty

    Incident
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 16:30
    Defendants accused of raising Soviet flag in Baku plead not guilty

    The trial has begun in Baku for Ibrahim Asadli, Abdulla Ibrahimli, Elchin Bayramli, and Mehman Zeynalov, accused of attempting to march with former Soviet Union flags, Report informs.

    The indictment was read out by the state prosecutor during the hearing at the Nizami District Court in Baku.

    The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. The next hearing is scheduled for April 6.

    The four men were detained by Azerbaijani police in November 2025. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan stated that they had rented an office with financial support from another state, operated as a group, and held regular meetings.

    Searches of their offices and apartments uncovered numerous materials promoting communist ideology, flags, books advocating radicalism, CDs, and other electronic devices.

    They have been charged under Article 233 of the Criminal Code (organizing or actively participating in actions that disrupt public order).

    Criminal case
    Bakıda SSRİ bayrağı qaldırmaqda ittiham edilən şəxslər özlərini təqsirli bilməyiblər - MƏHKƏMƏ
    В Баку начался суд над обвиняемыми в попытке провести марш с советскими флагами

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