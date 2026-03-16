A delegation led by Faya François Bourouno, Guinea's Minister of Administrative Modernization and Civil Service, visited the ASAN service center during his visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President, provided the guests with detailed information about the ASAN service centers established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and the projects implemented in the direction of social innovations.

Within the framework of the visit, an "Agreement on cooperation regarding the implementation of the ASAN service model in the Republic of Guinea between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Guinea" was signed.

The agreement envisages the implementation of the ASAN service model in Guinea, as well as the organization of internship programs at ASAN service centers for Guinean civil servants, and the sharing of best practices in the field of public service delivery by the State Agency's experts with the Guinean side.

The Guinean minister emphasized that the ASAN service made a strong impression on him and plays an important role in ensuring public accessibility to government services.

He expressed their intention to implement our country's advanced experience in the relevant field in Guinea within a short period of time.