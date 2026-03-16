Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea

    Foreign policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 15:51
    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea

    A delegation led by Faya François Bourouno, Guinea's Minister of Administrative Modernization and Civil Service, visited the ASAN service center during his visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs that Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President, provided the guests with detailed information about the ASAN service centers established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and the projects implemented in the direction of social innovations.

    Within the framework of the visit, an "Agreement on cooperation regarding the implementation of the ASAN service model in the Republic of Guinea between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Guinea" was signed.

    The agreement envisages the implementation of the ASAN service model in Guinea, as well as the organization of internship programs at ASAN service centers for Guinean civil servants, and the sharing of best practices in the field of public service delivery by the State Agency's experts with the Guinean side.

    The Guinean minister emphasized that the ASAN service made a strong impression on him and plays an important role in ensuring public accessibility to government services.

    He expressed their intention to implement our country's advanced experience in the relevant field in Guinea within a short period of time.

    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea
    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea
    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea
    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea
    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea
    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea
    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea

    ASAN service Ulvi Mehdiyev
    Photo
    "ASAN xidmət" Qvineyada tətbiq ediləcək
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Гвинея подписали соглашение о внедрении модели "ASAN xidmət"

    Latest News

    16:45

    Ilyas Demirci: WUF13 in Baku proves Azerbaijan's global urban planning experience

    Foreign policy
    16:43

    UAE air defenses shoot down 6 Iranian missiles, 21 drones

    Other countries
    16:30

    Defendants accused of raising Soviet flag in Baku plead not guilty

    Incident
    16:23

    Azerbaijan suspends egg exports

    AIC
    16:16

    Ilham Aliyev approves amendments on reimbursement of part of expenses for foreign film producers

    Cultural policy
    16:02

    Ukraine's implementation of its EU integration plan reaches 84% in 2025

    Other countries
    16:02
    Photo

    Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in Khojavand

    Domestic policy
    15:56

    EU to allocate over €450M in humanitarian aid to several Middle East countries

    Other countries
    15:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed