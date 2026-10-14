Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships

    Individual sports
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 16:21
    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships

    Azerbaijan's boys' U17 boxing team finished third at the European Championships held in Budva, Montenegro.

    The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report that the team achieved the result after winning one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

    Azerbaijan finished fourth in the overall team standings combining the boys' and girls' competitions.

    Azerbaijani boxers won a total of two gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the European Championships.

    Mahammadali Istamov (57 kg) and Jamila Muradli (57 kg) won gold medals.

    Hasrat Mammadov (46 kg), Ismayil Nasirzade (52 kg) and Sama Abbasova (66 kg) claimed silver, while Gardash Rahimov (54 kg), Hidayat Mammadov (70 kg) and Khumar Jafarli (+80 kg) won bronze.

    Azerbaijani athletes Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Azerbaijani boxers
    Azərbaycanın oğlanlardan ibarət boks millisi Avropa çempionatında üçüncü yeri tutub
    Сборная Азербайджана по боксу U-17 заняла третье место на ЧЕ
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:54
    Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normal
    Ecology
    16:46
    European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loan
    Other countries
    16:40
    Photo
    Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in Vilnius
    Tourism
    16:28
    Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial markets
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships
    Individual sports
    16:14
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Energy
    16:07
    Photo
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo
    Video
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Domestic policy
    15:54
    Photo
    IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central Bank
    Finance
    All News Feed