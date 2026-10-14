Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships

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Azerbaijan's boys' U17 boxing team finished third at the European Championships held in Budva, Montenegro.

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report that the team achieved the result after winning one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Azerbaijan finished fourth in the overall team standings combining the boys' and girls' competitions.

Azerbaijani boxers won a total of two gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the European Championships.

Mahammadali Istamov (57 kg) and Jamila Muradli (57 kg) won gold medals.

Hasrat Mammadov (46 kg), Ismayil Nasirzade (52 kg) and Sama Abbasova (66 kg) claimed silver, while Gardash Rahimov (54 kg), Hidayat Mammadov (70 kg) and Khumar Jafarli (+80 kg) won bronze.