Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in Khojavand
Domestic policy
- 16 March, 2026
- 16:02
Members of the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and representatives of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan inspected a renovated private house in Khojavand.
According to Report, they were informed about the conditions created in the house.
It should be noted that a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters was held today in Khojavand under the chairmanship of its head, Samir Nuriyev.
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