Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in Khojavand

Members of the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and representatives of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan inspected a renovated private house in Khojavand.

According to Report, they were informed about the conditions created in the house.

It should be noted that a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters was held today in Khojavand under the chairmanship of its head, Samir Nuriyev.