Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in Khojavand

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 16:02
    Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in Khojavand

    Members of the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and representatives of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan inspected a renovated private house in Khojavand.

    According to Report, they were informed about the conditions created in the house.

    It should be noted that a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters was held today in Khojavand under the chairmanship of its head, Samir Nuriyev.

    Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in Khojavand
    Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in Khojavand
    Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in Khojavand

    Presidential Administration Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Photo
    Əlaqələndirmə Qərargahının üzvləri Xocavənd şəhərində təmir olunmuş fərdi evə baxış keçiriblər
    Photo
    Члены Координационного штаба осмотрели отремонтированный частный дом в Ходжавенде

    Latest News

    16:45

    Ilyas Demirci: WUF13 in Baku proves Azerbaijan's global urban planning experience

    Foreign policy
    16:43

    UAE air defenses shoot down 6 Iranian missiles, 21 drones

    Other countries
    16:30

    Defendants accused of raising Soviet flag in Baku plead not guilty

    Incident
    16:23

    Azerbaijan suspends egg exports

    AIC
    16:16

    Ilham Aliyev approves amendments on reimbursement of part of expenses for foreign film producers

    Cultural policy
    16:02

    Ukraine's implementation of its EU integration plan reaches 84% in 2025

    Other countries
    16:02
    Photo

    Coordination Headquarters members inspect renovated private house in Khojavand

    Domestic policy
    15:56

    EU to allocate over €450M in humanitarian aid to several Middle East countries

    Other countries
    15:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's ASAN service model to be implemented in Guinea

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed