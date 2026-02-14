Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Head of European Commission calls for implementation of Europe's mutual defense idea

    Other countries
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 15:18
    Head of European Commission calls for implementation of Europe's mutual defense idea

    Mutual defense is not an optional task for the EU, but a collective commitment, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

    "Defense spending in 2025 in Europe was up close to 80% since before the war in Ukraine. The European Union is mobilizing up to 800 billion euros with our safe program. We are investing in the capabilities we need, from air and missile defense to drones and military mobility. We have remained relentless and creative in the way we maintain our support for Ukraine. This includes, most recently, our 90 billion euro loan that Ukraine has only to pay back if Russia pays reparations," she noted.

    "By 2028, defence investment in Europe is even projected to exceed the amount the US spent on such equipment last year. This is a true European awakening. This is only the start of what we need to do. We must grow a European backbone of strategic enablers in space intelligence and deep strike capabilities. I believe the time has come to bring Europe's mutual defence clause to life. Mutual defence is not an optional task for the European Union. It is an obligation within our own Treaty, Article 42.7, and for good reason. It is our collective commitment to stand by each other in case of aggression, or in simple terms, one for all and all for one. And this is Europe's meaning," she said.

    Ursula fon der Lyayen Avropanın qarşılıqlı müdafiəsi ideyasını həyata keçirməyə çağırıb
    Глава ЕК призвала воплотить в жизнь идею о взаимной обороне Европы

