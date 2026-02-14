Grigoryan meets reps of Azerbaijan's civil society

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan has met with Azerbaijani civil society representatives who arrived in Armenia as part of the Bridge of Peace initiative, the Armenian Security Council said, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"Grigoryan welcomed the visit of Azerbaijani civil society representatives to Armenia, emphasizing that bilateral contacts in this format play an important role in strengthening mutual trust and developing good-neighborly relations," reads the statement.

The parties discussed the peace process, the economic opportunities that will arise from the unblocking of regional channels, and the current dynamics of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.