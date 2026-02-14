Zelenskyy: Russia losing 156 troops for every kilometer in Donetsk direction

Russia is losing an average of 156 military personnel for every kilometer of occupied Ukrainian territory in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

Zelenskyy says that in both December and January, Ukrainian forces killed and badly wounded more than 30,000 to 35,000 Russian troops.

"Every month, Russia mobilizes about 40,000 people, a little bit more, 42,000-43,000. Sometimes, not all of them reach the front line. So overall, the size of the Russian contingent in Ukraine is not growing this year. For our army, the mission is clear, to destroy more Russian occupiers, because they are occupiers, and the goal is specific, at least 50,000 per month," he noted.

He added that Ukrainians are key to stopping Russian aggression as they secure free and independent Poland, the Baltics, Moldova, and Romania.