    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan strengthening water-energy ties

    • 14 February, 2026
    • 17:36
    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan strengthening water-energy ties

    The capital of Uzbekistan hosted a trilateral meeting of the energy ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as a meeting of the heads of the three countries' water and energy agencies, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The talks saw the participation of Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibrayev, and Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, as well as Tajik Energy Minister Daler Juma, who joined the meeting.

    The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of trilateral cooperation in water and energy resources management, as well as ensuring the sustainable and balanced operation of the region's power system.

    Particular focus was placed on coordinating the operations of generating capacities, complying with the agreed water consumption parameters, as well as developing joint approaches.

    The talks highlighted the need for mutual support and prompt interaction during seasonal pack loads, as well as transboundary water management to ensure energy security.

    The sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue and joint work in a spirit of good neighborliness, aimed at increasing the water and energy system robustness in Central Asia.

    Following the meeting, the trilateral protocol involving the agreements reached during the talks was signed.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan targets a 660 MW expansion of hydropower capacity by 2030.

