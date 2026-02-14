Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 16:19
    Zelenskyy: Russian oil tankers still move freely along Europe's shores

    Russian oil tankers continue to freely navigate Europe's coastlines, while their accomplices help Moscow evade sanctions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

    "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin still has guarantees of financial stability. A large part of those guarantees lies here in Europe, in European seas. I mean, Russian oil tankers still move freely along Europe's shores, in the Baltic Sea, in the North Sea, and in the Mediterranean. In total, Russia still uses more than a thousand tankers. Each of them is, in fact floating wallet for the Kremlin. I recently discussed this with President Macron, with President von der Leyen, and with other leaders, and thank them for their work and willingness to fix this. We spoke about updating European legislation so that Russian tankers cannot only be detained, but also blocked. This is important to block all these tankers and confiscate them, the way the United States acts against shadow tankers near its own shores," he added.

    Zelenski: Rusiya neft tankerləri hələ də Avropa sahilləri boyunca sərbəst hərəkət edir
    Зеленский: Российские нефтяные танкеры по-прежнему курсируют вдоль берегов Европы

