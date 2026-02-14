Rubio: UN has tremendous potential to be tool for good in world

The UN still has significant potential to remain an instrument for maintaining peace and stability, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

"The United Nations still has tremendous potential to be a tool for good in the world. But we cannot ignore that today, on the most pressing matters before us, it has no answers and has played virtually no role. It could not solve the war in Gaza. It has not solved the war in Ukraine.

We do not need to abandon the system of international cooperation we authored. We don't need to dismantle the global institutions of the old order that together we built. But these must be reformed. These must be rebuilt," he said.

Rubio also noted that the US and its allies were ceding sovereignty to international institutions. Many were investing in social security at the expense of their ability to defend themselves, he added.