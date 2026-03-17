Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Five athletes named Azerbaijan's sports ambassadors for 2026

    Individual sports
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 16:42
    Five athletes named Azerbaijan's sports ambassadors for 2026

    The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan has announced the country's Sports Ambassadors for 2026.

    According to Report, following a vote, the athletes selected are Ulviya Fataliyeva (chess), Vafa Musayeva (mountaineering), Aynur Yusifova (gymnastics), Dadash Dadashbayli (weightlifting), and Elchin Asadov (cycling).

    The initiative aims to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle across Azerbaijan.

    Ministry of Youth and Sports
    Azərbaycanın 2026-cı il üzrə "İdman səfirləri" müəyyənləşib
    Пять спортсменов стали "послами спорта" Азербайджана на 2026 год

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