The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan has announced the country's Sports Ambassadors for 2026.

According to Report, following a vote, the athletes selected are Ulviya Fataliyeva (chess), Vafa Musayeva (mountaineering), Aynur Yusifova (gymnastics), Dadash Dadashbayli (weightlifting), and Elchin Asadov (cycling).

The initiative aims to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle across Azerbaijan.