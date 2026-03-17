Five athletes named Azerbaijan's sports ambassadors for 2026
Individual sports
- 17 March, 2026
- 16:42
The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan has announced the country's Sports Ambassadors for 2026.
According to Report, following a vote, the athletes selected are Ulviya Fataliyeva (chess), Vafa Musayeva (mountaineering), Aynur Yusifova (gymnastics), Dadash Dadashbayli (weightlifting), and Elchin Asadov (cycling).
The initiative aims to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle across Azerbaijan.
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